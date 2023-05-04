IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 runs

HYDERABAD: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five runs in the IPL here on Thursday.

KKR scored 171 for nine with Rinku Singh smashing 46 off 35 balls.

Sunrisers were on course for victory but ended up short with 166 for eight in 20 overs.

Brief scores: KKR 171/9 in 20 overs (Rinku Singh 46, Nitish Rana 42; Marco Jansen 2/24). SRH 166/8 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 41; Shardul Thakur 2/23).