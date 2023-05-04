Aman credits Delhi’s collective effort for win over Gujarat
AHMEDABAD: Delhi Capitals all-rounder Aman Khan commended his side for producing a collective effort to stun table topper Gujarat Titans in a low-scoring IPL clash here, with his maiden fifty setting up the tense five-run win.
Delhi Capitals was tottering at 23 for five when Aman came in at No 7 and rescued his side with a 44-ball 51, studded with three sixes and as many fours.
His knock and couple of partnerships — 50 runs with Akshar Patel (27) for the sixth wicket and 53 runs for the seventh wicket with Ripal Patel (23) — pushed Delhi’s total to 130 for eight.
In reply, defending champion Gujarat Titans could only make 125 for six despite an unbeaten 59 from Hardik Pandya and late heroics from Rahul Tewatia (20 off 7 balls, 3x6s).
“Gujarat Titans is on top of the table, they are high on confidence so our bowlers also had to bowl really well to defend that total,” Aman told the media after Delhi secured a thrilling five-run victory.
“It is a collective effort but the last over that Ishant Sharma bowled he looked very confident and a lot of credit goes to him for winning this match. The way Rahul Tewatia and Hardik Pandya were batting and you know what Rashid Khan can do. I feel it was a collective effort.”
