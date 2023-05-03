'You've decided it is my last IPL, not me': Dhoni's epic response

CHENNAI: After CSK, winning the toss against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow , the commentator Danny Morrison posed a question to MS Dhoni stating, "This is clearly your last tour, a wonderful swansong. How are you enjoying it?"
Replying to it, Captain cool gives an epic response saying, "You have decided it is my last (smiles). Not me. We'll bowl first."
However, Dhoni himself has acknowledged that he is in the last phase of his career, but there has been no official confirmation have come yet from him or the management.
