West Indies set to host England for white ball series in December

ST JOHNS [Antigua]: West Indies cricket has announced the full schedule of the England series which is slated for December 2023. The series includes three ODIs and five T20Is and will begin at Antigua in early December.

The series begins with the three ODIs with the first two matches in Antigua before the action shifts to Barbados for the final game. The T20I series continues at the same venue for the first game before Grenada hosts the second and third games.

While, Trinidad the final two matches. The five-match series will serve as important preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean Islands in 2024. "We are delighted to be able to confirm the England match schedule and to welcome once again their many travelling fans to the region for a pre-Christmas white-ball tour," Johnny Grave, Cricket West Indies' Chief Executive said as quoted by ICC.

"This tour will be a major economic boost to the host countries, as well as providing our fans with the chance to see some of their favourite players in action against one of our biggest rivals.

"The tour will also help with our ongoing venue preparation and event planning for one of the biggest events ever to be staged in the region, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which takes place in June next year, "Grave added.