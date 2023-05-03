We lost because I could not get my rhythm: Hardik Pandya

AHMEDABAD: A disappointed Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya on Tuesday took the blame for not finishing the game, saying early wickets put them under pressure and he couldn't find any rhythm in the end.

Chasing a modest 131 to win, set up by a superb four-wicket haul by Mohammed Shami, GT were reduced to 32 for 4 at one stage but Pandya scored 53-ball 59 not out to keep them in the hunt.

Rahul Tewatia then smashed a 7-ball 20 which included three successive sixes but with 12 needed in the last over Ishant Sharma (2/23) held his nerves to keep the defending champions at 125 for six.

''Obviously, we would have taken 129 on any given day. Those last couple of wickets and at the end, Rahul got us back in the game. I tried my best but could not capitalise. It boils down to how I was not able to finish the game,'' Pandya said during the post-match presentation.

''We were hoping to get a couple of big overs in the middle but at that point of time we could not get rhythm. It was new for Abhinav (Manohar) as well.'' ''I think it's just that this game I think we lost because I could not get my rhythm and we kept losing wickets at the start and that put us under pressure. We like to take it deep and get a couple of big overs which we could not get.'' Delhi quicks were on the money, making an early breakthrough, as Gujarat lost three wickets inside the powerplay.

''Full marks to their bowlers as well and full ownership for my side where I could not finish the game. I should've. The wicket was good enough,'' Pandya said.

''I think it was more about the wicket pressure. I don't think the wicket played much role. It was a tad slower than what we are used to here. But they bowled really well. '

'We lost a couple of early wickets where we had to take some time. We could not get the rhythm in the middle. Intent had to be there...if you keep losing wickets, it's difficult to keep the intent as well.'' Shami (4/11 in four overs) was lethal with the new ball as he knocked the wind out of the Capitals' top order.

''I feel sorry for him. If you bowl like that, then you get the team on 129, I think batters disappointed. I don't think the ball did a lot. I think it's just that Mohammed Shami's skill set which he has and he made the ball talk. ''Otherwise, I think for fast bowlers, the wicket did not have much assistance. But the way he bowled four on the trot and got us in the game, full credit.

''As I said, batters and particularly myself did not finish and we disappointed him.''

With this win, DC reignited their playoff hopes. Skipper David Warner credited the bowlers for their third victory but was at a loss of words to explain their struggles with the bat.

''Our bowlers were amazing. Our batters struggled but credit to the way Shami bowled. Credit to the way Aman and Ripal played from then on to get up that score,'' he said.

''We just find ways to lose wickets in clumps, I always hate it when there's a run out. I don't know what's happening with our batting.

''We tried playing postively today with the bat, didn't come off. We then wanted to come out and swing the ball, get early wickets. The Delhi quicks Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje and Ishant Sharma shared five wickets amongst them ''Khaleel did well after coming back from injury, and Ishant is forever getting younger.

Anrich is our most consistent death bowler, but couldn't get it right today. But Ishant was so clear with what he wanted to execute for us.''