TNCA scouting programme for pacers, spinners from Tiruvallur on Sunday
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will conduct its talent scouting programme for pace bowlers and spinners from Tiruvallur on Sunday (May 7). Players who have not played for the Combined Districts or State team in the last three years, are aged between 14 and 24 and reside within the Thiruvallur District Cricket Association (TDCA) limits are eligible to participate in the selection. The filled registration forms must be submitted at the TDCA office on or before Friday (May 5).
SCOUTING DETAILS: For pace bowlers: Venue – Guru Nanak College Ground at Velachery; Reporting time – 7 am; Contact – TDCA vice-president N Balasubramaniam (9840856960). For spinners: Venue – Gojan School of Business and Technology at Edapalayam; Reporting time – 7 am; Contact – TDCA vice-president K Sudhakaran (9840482220)
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android