TNCA scouting programme for pacers, spinners from Tiruvallur on Sunday

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will conduct its talent scouting programme for pace bowlers and spinners from Tiruvallur on Sunday (May 7). Players who have not played for the Combined Districts or State team in the last three years, are aged between 14 and 24 and reside within the Thiruvallur District Cricket Association (TDCA) limits are eligible to participate in the selection. The filled registration forms must be submitted at the TDCA office on or before Friday (May 5).