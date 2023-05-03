Sports

IPL 2023: MI beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav
Twitter - @IPL
PTI

MOHALI: Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in a high-scoring IPL match, here on Wednesday.

Batting first, Punjab Kings scored 214 for 3 riding on scintillating 82 not out off 42 balls from Liam Livingstone while Piyush Chawla took 2/29 for MI.

In reply, MI scored the runs in 18.5 overs with Ishan Kishan scoring 75 off 41 balls and Suryakumar Yadav contributing 66 off 31 balls.

Brief scores: PBKS 214/3 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 30, Liam Livingstone 82*, Jitesh Sharma 49*; Piyush Chawla 2/29).

MI 216/4 in 18.5 overs (Ishan Kishan 75 off 41 balls, Suryakumar Yadav 66 off 31 balls). MI won by 6 wickets.

