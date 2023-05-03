IPL 2023: CSK won the toss and chose to bowl against LSG

LUCKNOW: Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first in their IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants here on Wednesday.

LSG all-rounder Krunal Padya is leading the side as regular captain KL Rahul is nursing a serious thigh injury.

CSK have brought in pace bowler Deepak Chahar in place Akash Singh, while LSG have included Manan Vohra and Karan Sharma in the playing XI.

Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (w), Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.