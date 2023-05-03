Sports

IPL 2023: CSK won the toss and chose to bowl against LSG

CSK have brought in pace bowler Deepak Chahar in place Akash Singh, while LSG have included Manan Vohra and Karan Sharma in the playing XI.
LUCKNOW: Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first in their IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants here on Wednesday.

LSG all-rounder Krunal Padya is leading the side as regular captain KL Rahul is nursing a serious thigh injury.

Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (w), Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

