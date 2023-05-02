Ticket sale for Chennai-Mumbai IPL match from tomorrow

CHENNAI: The counter and online ticket sale for the Chennai Super Kings-Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League 2023 match, scheduled on Saturday (May 6) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here, will begin on Wednesday (May 3). While the offline tickets can be purchased at two Chepauk Stadium counters from 9:30 am, the online tickets can be bought through PAYTM and www.insider.in.

TICKET DETAILS: C/D/E Lower (Rs 1,500) – counter only; C/D/E Upper (Rs 3,000) – online only; I/J/K Lower (Rs 2,500) – both counter and online; I/J/K Upper (Rs 2,000) – both counter and online; KM Karunanidhi Terrace (Rs 5,0000) - online only