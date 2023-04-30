Mumbai eyes improved bowling show against Royals
MUMBAI: Misfiring Mumbai Indians will have to bring its ‘A’ game to the show in order to stop the Rajasthan Royals juggernaut when the two teams meet in the Indian Premier League 2023 match here on Sunday.
Rajasthan, which has 10 points from eight matches, returned to winning ways by getting the better of Chennai Super Kings in its previous game in Jaipur. Mumbai, with six points from seven matches, has many issues to address, especially death bowling, which was responsible for its last two defeats – against Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.
The MI bowlers gave away a whopping 96 runs in the last five overs to allow Punjab to run away with the match at the Wankhede Stadium here. If that was not enough, Mumbai conceded as many as 70 runs off the last 24 balls against Titans in Ahmedabad.
The bowlers will be determined to raise their game by a few notches when they come up against the likes of Jos Buttler, the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal and RR skipper Sanju Samson. Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has been the standout bowler for Mumbai this season while speedster Jofra Archer has failed to make any positive impact.
After returning to action in the match against Punjab, Archer sat out the contest against Gujarat and was replaced by Riley Meredith. It remains to be seen if the Englishman is fit to face his former IPL franchise. MI will also want its top-order batters Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green to fire in unison.
For Rajasthan, up-and-coming finisher Dhruv Jurel has been a revelation, consistently accumulating runs at a quick pace. RR’s biggest strength in the bowling unit is undoubtedly the spin duo of leggie Yuzvendra Chahal and offie Ravichandran Ashwin, who have so far combined for 23 wickets this season. Left-arm pacer Trent Boult is another weapon that Royals has in its ranks.
