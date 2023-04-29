Kolkata faces tough Gujarat test
KOLKATA: A resurgent Gujarat Titans, boasting a power-packed bowling unit, will come in the way of the Kolkata Knight Riders team’s revival hopes when they cross swords in the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.
Kolkata’s (6 points from 8 matches) misfiring campaign got back on track when it snapped its four-match losing streak with a convincing win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru. In a season where Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are yet to fire, KKR may have found a trump card in Jason Roy.
Dashing English opener Roy has scores of 43, 61 and 56 in three matches and KKR’s batting will centre around him again. Skipper Nitish Rana and head coach Chandrakant Pandit will have their task cut out against the Hardik Pandya-led reigning champion.
With Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad in its ranks, Titans has one of the best bowling packs. After Shami set the tone in the win over Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, Rashid and Noor starred in the middle overs. In the batting department, Shubman Gill, David Miller and Abhinav Manohar are in good form.
Gujarat’s ability to seal close matches has caught everyone’s eyes, especially after it choked Lucknow Super Giants while defending a paltry 135. The second-placed GT (10 points from 7 matches) is a well-oiled unit and sits behind leader Rajasthan Royals on net run-rate with a match in hand.
In the last meeting between the two teams, KKR batter Rinku Singh did the unthinkable by smashing five consecutive sixes in the final over to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat.
