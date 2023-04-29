IPL 2023: SRH win toss, opt to bat first against DC

NEW DELHI: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bat against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams are placed last in the points table and would like to come up. DC with two wins and five losses are in the last position while SRH also have two wins and five losses.

Young Akeal Hosein will be playing his debut match for SRH and Abdul Samad also returned to the playing XI. On the DC side, Priyam Garg has made his debut.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram said at the toss, "We are going to bat. Wicket looks on the drier side, there shouldn't be much dew tonight. Hopefully we bat well and put a good total. All experimentation is finished, time to get results. Time for the guys to express themselves and enjoy. We lost Washi, that's a big loss for us. It's an opportunity for someone to cement a spot. We are letting ourselves down with the bat. We haven't been up to par, haven't posted good totals. Akeil makes his debut, Samad also comes back."

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner also said at the toss, "It's about putting the best foot forward, and adapt to the conditions. We are losing wickets in a cluster. Need to hit down the wicket, need to put a good batting performance. We got to bowl well in the first six overs. Home and away (games) that's a bit challenging, but we are enjoying it. Priyam Garg makes his debut, Aman Khan is out."

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.