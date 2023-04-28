Mindset of attacking is nice change, says Sanju Samson after RR's victory

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson reflected on the impact of the attacking mentality after winning the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals surprisingly decided to go against the recent trends and bat first after winning the toss. Their destructive opening duo of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal spread carnage from the very first ball. This shift in mentality allowed them to score 64 runs without losing any wickets.

"Winning this game was needed for the team atmosphere and for the fans, also our first win in Jaipur. We can't go one dimensional; if you're playing in Chinnaswamy or Wankhede, you will chase but looking at the conditions here, I took the chance to bat first. Even when we batted, all the youngsters came in and did the job. The mindset of attacking is a nice change. Credit has to go to the management and the support staff for what players are doing, you see Jaiswal at the RR academy during the off-season playing a lot of balls," Sanju Samson said after the match.

Rajasthan managed to set up a target of 203 for CSK to chase. In the chase of 203 runs, openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway got CSK off to a cautious start. They could score only 13 runs in their first three overs, with Gaikwad relieving some pressure in the next over by smashing Jason Holder by a four and six.

RR bowlers continued to build pressure on CSK batters. Conway gave in to it, handing over a catch to Sandeep Sharma at mid-off on a delivery by Adam Zampa. At the end of the powerplay in six overs, CSK was at 42/1, with Gaikwad (34*) unbeaten.

Zampa got his second wicket. He dismissed Gaikwad for 47 off 29 balls, consisting of five fours and a six. Devdutt came running from long-on to take a good catch. CSK was 69/2 in 9.2 overs.

CSK was at 71/2 in 10 overs, with Shivam Dube (1*) and Ajinkya Rahane (15*) unbeaten. They needed 132 in the final 10 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin got Rahane for 15 off 13 balls.

CSK was 73/3 in 10.2 overs, with Jos Buttler's knock ending Rahane's stay at the crease. Next to go was Rayadu. He was dismissed for a two-ball duck after he attempted to slog sweep but gave a catch to Jason Holder at deep mid-wicket.

CSK was 73/4 in 10.4 overs and Ashwin got two quick wickets. Following that, left-hander all-rounder Mooen Ali and Shivam started to build a partnership. With a six from Dube, CSK reached the 100-run mark in 13.1 overs. Ashwin leaked runs in the 14th over, giving away 15 including two sixes by Shivam. CSK needed 90 in the final six overs.

In the final four overs, CSK needed 74 runs, with Sandeep Sharma giving only four runs in the 16th over. However, Holder gave away 16 runs in the 17th over, including two fours and six by Shivam.

CSK needed 58 runs in the final three overs. Shivam Dube brought up his fifty in 29 balls, with two fours and four sixes. CSK needed 37 runs in the final over. CSK ended their innings at 170/6 in their 20 overs, with Jadeja (23*) unbeaten.