Lucknow takes on Punjab in crucial mid-table clash
MOHALI: Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to move on from an inexplicable batting performance when it takes on Punjab Kings in a crucial mid-table clash in the Indian Premier League 2023 here on Friday.
Halfway into the competition, both teams have four wins each from seven matches and would be aiming to find consistency in the tight race to the play-offs.
Though Lucknow pitch has not been ideal for batting, skipper KL Rahul’s strike-rate became the talking point again as his team failed to chase down 136 against Gujarat Titans from a commanding position.
Rahul has a strike rate of 113.91 so far in the tournament and can surely do better on that front. While a 200-plus total has not yet been scored at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in the season thus far, the pitch here should be friendlier for the batter compared to the 22 yards in Lucknow.
The absence of pacer Mark Wood, who has not played since April 15 due to illness, has weakened the Lucknow attack considerably and the team would be wishing for his early return. Wood still remains the leading wicket-taker for Lucknow despite missing three games.
Punjab will look to return to winning ways at home after a couple of losses. Regular captain and veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan missed the last three games due to a shoulder injury, but could return for the Lucknow fixture.
“He is recovering well and could be in action (on Friday),” said a team source.
Punjab, which has been guilty of throwing it away in the past, is making a conscious effort to raise its game as the tournament progresses.
The top-order, comprising Prabhsimran Singh and Matthew Short, needs to stay longer in the middle while the dangerous Liam Livingstone is yet to come into his own after two matches.
Stand-in captain Sam Curran showed against Mumbai Indians why Punjab paid Rs 18.5 crore for his services and his contribution with both bat and ball holds key for the team.
Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been brilliant both with new and old ball. The team will need to take a tough call in choosing between Nathan Ellis and Kagiso Rabada, who has played only a couple of games so far.
A lot more is expected from leg-spinner Rahul Chahar in the middle overs as he has managed to take only two wickets in seven matches. Chahar will have the company of Harpreet Brar.
