IPL 2023: PBKS win toss, opt to bowl first against LSG

MOHALI: Punjab Kings opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL here on Friday.
Shikhar Dhawan is back leading Punjab after missing three games due to a shoulder injury. Sikandar Raza replaced Matthew Short in the Punjab playing eleven and Gurnoor Brar will be making his IPL debut.
LSG named an unchanged team.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur.
