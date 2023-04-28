Sports

IPL 2023: PBKS win toss, opt to bowl first against LSG

LSG named an unchanged team.
PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan and LSG captain KL Rahul
PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan and LSG captain KL RahulTwitter/@IPL
PTI

MOHALI: Punjab Kings opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL here on Friday.

Shikhar Dhawan is back leading Punjab after missing three games due to a shoulder injury. Sikandar Raza replaced Matthew Short in the Punjab playing eleven and Gurnoor Brar will be making his IPL debut.

LSG named an unchanged team.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

IPL
PBKS
IPL 2023

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in