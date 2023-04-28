IPL 2023: PBKS win toss, opt to bowl first against LSG

MOHALI: Punjab Kings opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL here on Friday.

Shikhar Dhawan is back leading Punjab after missing three games due to a shoulder injury. Sikandar Raza replaced Matthew Short in the Punjab playing eleven and Gurnoor Brar will be making his IPL debut.

LSG named an unchanged team.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur.