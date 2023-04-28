Delhi eyes double over Hyderabad

SRH looked like winning its last match but things went down the hill quickly as a slow start to the chase proved costly in the end. After his maiden IPL hundred, Harry Brook has struggled to get going in the powerplay. Mayank Agarwal has two 40-plus scores so far while Rahul Tripathi has faded since hitting a 74 not out against Punjab Kings. The bowlers, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, have performed relatively better in recent matches.