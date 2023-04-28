Delhi eyes double over Hyderabad
NEW DELHI: With back-to-back wins giving it some momentum, Delhi Capitals would hope that its batters complement the bowling unit as it eyes a season double over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2023 here on Saturday.
After going down to Delhi in a nail-biter in Hyderabad in its previous match, SRH will be eager to return the favour and snap its three-match losing streak. DC skipper David Warner marshalled his troops well against his former team the other day, using the spin of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav to pile the pressure on the Sunrisers middle-order.
While the bowling unit delivered – Ishant Sharma and Anrich Nortje also did their bit – the batting pack disappointed again. Warner has done the heavy lifting, but has not been able to play an aggressive game.
SRH looked like winning its last match but things went down the hill quickly as a slow start to the chase proved costly in the end. After his maiden IPL hundred, Harry Brook has struggled to get going in the powerplay. Mayank Agarwal has two 40-plus scores so far while Rahul Tripathi has faded since hitting a 74 not out against Punjab Kings. The bowlers, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, have performed relatively better in recent matches.
