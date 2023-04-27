Up against in-form Super Kings, Royals keen to snap losing run
JAIPUR: Smarting from back-to-back defeats, Rajasthan Royals will be eager to bounce back with a win against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2023 match at home, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, on Thursday.
But, it will be easier said than done as the MS Dhoni-led CSK is on a rampage with three victories on the trot. With batters Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube firing together most of the time, Super Kings has become a force to be reckoned with at the halfway stage of the tournament.
Thursday’s match could turn out to be a battle between CSK’s top-order batters and RR’s world-class spinners. Conway is the third-most prolific batter so far this season with 314 runs from seven matches while a “transformed” Rahane, who hit an unbeaten 71 off just 29 balls in the win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on Sunday, has been in devastating form with 209 runs from five games.
Despite lacking experience, the bowling unit has done enough to help take the team over the line. In terms of wickets picked up, pacer Tushar Deshpande (12) and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (10) have been the standout bowlers.
Having suffered two consecutive losses, Royals will be desperate to get its campaign back on track with a clinical performance. RR can take a bit of solace from the fact that it emerged victorious in the first meeting between the two teams earlier this season.
It is imperative that the likes of Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson deliver with the bat. On a pitch that has help for the slow bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal could have huge roles to play. Rajasthan may be playing at its base, but can expect plenty of fans rooting for Dhoni.
