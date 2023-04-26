Villa jumps to fifth in PL table
BIRMINGHAM: Defender Tyrone Mings scored a brilliant header from a set-piece as Aston Villa defeated Fulham 1-0 at Villa Park on Tuesday to lift itself to fifth in the Premier League table.
Unai Emery’s Villa is on 54 points after 33 matches, one point ahead of the sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and five points behind the fourth-placed Manchester United. Fulham, whose European dreams were derailed by a run of four defeats in March and April, is ninth on 45 points from 32 matches.
Fulham suffered an early blow when midfielder Willian was injured in the warm-up and was unable to play, with Manor Solomon taking his place. The visitor might have had an early chance, but the home side put it under tremendous pressure in the opening 15 minutes.
Villa had a good shout for a penalty turned down when Ollie Watkins appeared to be tripped in the box by Tosin Adarabioyo. Fulham was forced into another change as Harry Wilson limped off after 17 minutes to make way for Bobby De Cordova-Reid.
Villa took the lead in the 21st minute when Mings met John McGinn’s corner at the near post with a superb glancing header, which flashed across the goal and into the net. Fulham found its feet in the second half, but its attack failed to fire again and did little to threaten Emiliano Martinez in the Villa goal.
RESULT: Aston Villa 1 (T Mings 21) bt Fulham 0
