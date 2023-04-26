"Rohit should take a break," says Sunil Gavaskar

MUMBAI: Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes that Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma seems a bit 'preoccupied' and he should take a break. Mumbai Indians lost to the defending champions Gujarat Titans by 55 runs and once again Rohit failed to perform under pressure. With the World Test Championship final approaching, Rohit would be keen to regain his form and Gavaskar feels that the best way to do this would be by taking a breather.

"I would like to see some change in the batting order [for Mumbai Indians]. Honestly, I would also say that Rohit should maybe also take a break for the time being, and keep himself fit for the World Test Championship [final]. [He can] come back again for the last few matches, but right now, [he should] take a little bit of a breather himself," Sunil Gavaskar said while talking to Star Sports as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "He is looking just that little bit preoccupied. Maybe at this stage he is thinking about the WTC [final], I don't know," Gavaskar said. "But I do believe that at this stage he needs a little bit of a break, and come back for the last three or four matches so that he is in rhythm for the World Test Championship [final]."

Mumbai Indians have had a shaky start to their tournament as they have registered four defeats in the IPL 2023 campaign and their bowling in the death overs has been a major cause of concern. At this point, it will take a special effort for MI to seal their place in the IPL playoffs. "It's going to be a miracle that's going to make them qualify [for the IPL playoffs]," Gavaskar said. "The way they are at the moment, yes, they could conceivably finish [at number] four, but they will have to play some extraordinary cricket, both batting as well as bowling."

MI will be back in action against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium.