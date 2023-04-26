Karan & Moin associates with DC as official styling partners

NEW DELHI: Karan & Moin, the leading Luxury Menswear label that is synonymous with sublime craftsmanship, announced their association with Delhi Capitals as the official styling partners for the Indian T20 League 2023 season. As a part of this association, Karan & Moin will design the players’ outfit for all off-field occasions during the course of the season.

The Delhi Capitals revived their six-year partnership with Karan & Moin, an association based on trust and confidence in Karan & Moin’s simple mission to make each customer’s journey a memorable one through design ideas that push the limits of inspiration.

Mr. Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO of Delhi Capitals, said, ''Looking good is an important psychological element that boosts the team's confidence and therefore we are thrilled to have Karan & Moin as our official styling partners. We know that with Karan & Moin on board, our team is definitely in good hands, when it comes to the outfits the players will wear during off-field occasions.” Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Karan Sabri, Director, Karan & Moin, said ''We are pleased to be the stylist for the Indian T20 League franchise, Delhi Capitals. We design with a minimalistic, classic, evergreen styling that transcends time.

We pride ourselves in adapting the style to uniquely complement the stature of each team member's personality, making them look better than their best.

We are looking forward to decking out the team to shine.'' About KARAN & MOIN Founded in 1989 by siblings Karan Sabri & Moin Sabri, KARAN & MOIN today has established itself as a leading Luxury Menswear label. Karan & Moin is synonymous with sublime craftsmanship – a result of immense knowledge and intuitive understanding of garment construction, pattern making, detailing design & styling. As bespoke tailors, KARAN & MOIN bring fiercely creative designs blended with excellent cloth construction to make an attire that becomes you to the 'T', flattering your physique. They are known for re-inventing Indian history through the art of the cloth by constantly breaking the stereotypical notions of tradition & fashion. At the helm of Luxury wear for men, ''The Perfect Fit.'' is their give.

About DELHI CAPITALS The Delhi Capitals team participates in both, the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Women's Premier League (WPL). Co-owned by the GMR Group and the JSW Group, Delhi Capitals was established in 2008 as Delhi Daredevils before embracing a new avatar in 2019.

The men's team is coached by Australian legend Ricky Ponting and is being captained by David Warner for the 2023 season. The women's team is coached by Jonathan Batty, and captained by Meg Lanning.