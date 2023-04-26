Good to win again at home, says Rashid

Titans began IPL 2023 with a five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings at home, but faced losses to Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals on its backyard. “The feeling was good as we got the right start. Our boys took the responsibility and scored a good total (207) in the first innings. This victory was very significant as we lost the last two matches at home,” said Rashid in a video posted by the IPL.