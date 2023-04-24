Sports
Rohit’s effort goes in vain
BRIEF SCORES: AMV CC 118/9 in 25.4 overs (Ashwin Kumar 40, Vishnu 25, Mani Shankar 3/27) lost to Inspire Cricket Academy 119/4 in 17.2 overs (Hari 42, Ranjith 34, Rohit Ashok 3/30)
CHENNAI: Leg-spinner Rohit Ashok’s (3/30) three-wicket haul went in vain as AMV CC lost to Inspire Cricket Academy by six wickets in the SMCA Champions Trophy cricket tournament at the Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering grounds in Sriperumbudur.
