Jayesh Rane determined to add one more trophy to his cabinet

KOZHIKODE: Bengaluru FC will be banking on the experience of their squad in the final of the Super Cup 2023, as they get ready to face off against Odisha FC at the EMS Corporation Stadium, on Tuesday.

The likes of Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, or Fijian professional Roy Krishna would be the first Bengaluru FC names that come to mind when one speaks of experienced players.

However, the Blues have another in their ranks, who has seen and done it all - well, almost.

Midfielder Jayesh Rane is arguably one of the more decorated players in the team, having won a number of trophies in his career - the I-League (2016-17 with Aizawl FC), ISL (2015 with Chennaiyin FC and 2020 with ATK), and the Durand Cup (2022 with Bengaluru FC).

"Winning trophies makes such a difference in a player's career. First of all, it gives you that confidence that you can go out there and win silverware. Winning the I-League was of course a special moment for me, so was the ISL, but I have not won the Super Cup yet, it will be a good moment to win this," Rane told AIFF.com.

Last Friday, Rane played an important role in taking Bengaluru FC to the Super Cup final.

That Bengaluru could halt Jamshedpur FC's impressive winning run in the semi-finals was partly because of Rane, whose dipping header in the 67th minute broke the deadlock and paved the way for a smooth 2-0 victory for Simon Grayson's boys.

"We have so many experienced players in our team, and they have played at the top level for years. This team has won most of the trophies that are out there to win. I feel this will give us an edge in the final," he said.

While the Blues have won most club trophies available in the Indian Football circuit, their most recent loss in the ISL final against ATK Mohun Bagan is something that they are still looking forward to bouncing back from.

"This will be the third final for us this season, but the loss in the ISL was difficult to take. The entire team is very motivated and hungry to win the Super Cup and make it two trophies out of three finals," said Rane.

The 2020-23 campaign has been an altogether difficult one for Rane, who has clocked only nine appearances in the ISL and three in the Super Cup.

However, the 30-year-old is eager to prove his mettle. "I think not getting the opportunity to play is always difficult for any player. I've trained hard, but opportunities have been difficult. All I can really do is work harder, and hope for the best," said Rane.