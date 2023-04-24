Representative image
Sports

Gaurav wins in Carrick Memorial Cup

RESULTS: Gold Category: Winner – Gaurav Syal (35 points); Runner-up – Jayavelan Thangappan (34 points); Silver Category: Winner – Visrut Suresh (40 points); Runner-up – Dhanaraj B (39 points)
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Gaurav Syal came up trumps in the Gold Category of the Carrick Memorial Cup, which was hosted by the Madras Gymkhana Club – Golf Annexe here on Sunday. Jayavelan Thangappan finished runner-up. In the Silver Category, Visrut Suresh and Dhanaraj B came first and second respectively.

Gaurav Syal
Gold Category
Carrick Memorial Cup
Madras Gymkhana Club – Golf Annexe

