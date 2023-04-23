Torino end Lazio’s winning streak in Serie A

ROME: Lazio saw their winning streak in Serie A come to an end as they fell 1-0 to Torino on home turf on Saturday night.

Lazio entered Saturday's game with four straight wins, but their sensational form was snapped by Ivan Ilic as his 43rd-minute blockbuster helped the away side leave the Stadio Olimpico with three points, a Xinhua report said.

Lazio remain second with 61 points, but may drop to third if Juventus beat league leaders Napoli on Sunday.

Also on Saturday, Salernitana dominated Sassuolo 3-0, and Sampdoria shared the spoils with Spezia at 1-1.