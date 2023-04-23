IPL 2023: RR win toss, chose to bowl first against RCB

BENGALURU: Rajasthan Royals (RR) has won the toss and chose to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an IPL match held here on Sunday.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI) : Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak