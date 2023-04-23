Sports

IPL 2023: RR win toss, chose to bowl first against RCB

RR has won the toss and chose to bowl first against RCB.
RCB captain Virat Kohli and RR captain Sanju Samson.
Online Desk

BENGALURU: Rajasthan Royals (RR) has won the toss and chose to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an IPL match held here on Sunday.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI) : Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

