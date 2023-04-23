IPL 2023: RR win toss, chose to bowl first against RCB

BENGALURU: Rajasthan Royals (RR) has won the toss and chose to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an IPL match held here on Sunday.
Teams:
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI) : Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android