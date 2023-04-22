Sports

IPL 2023: GT win toss, chose to bat first against LSG

GT has won the toss and chose to bat first against LSG.
LSG captain KL Rahul and GT captain Hardik Pandya.Twitter/@IPL
LUCKNOW: Gujarat Titans (GT) has won the toss and chose to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in an IPL match held here on Saturday.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

