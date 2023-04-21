It was like winning my 1st Test: Ganguly after DC bag 1st points

NEW DELHI: Winning their first match in six outings was akin to winning his first Test for Sourav Ganguly, Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket, who however said his boys will have to look at themselves as to how they can do better in batting.

An impressive show by their bowlers followed by skipper David Warner's vital fifty (57 off 41) guided Delhi Capitals to their first win of the season, beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four wickets in a rain-delayed IPL 2023 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, here on Thursday.

On the back of good bowling by Axar Patel (2/13), Kuldeep Yadav (2/15) Ishant Sharma (2/19) and Anrich Nortje (2/20), DC bowled out KKR for a paltry 127 in 20 overs.

In reply, Warner gave DC a brilliant start, and then KKR spinners turned the tables in the middle overs but eventually the hosts sealed the win with three balls to spare to open their account.

"I was thinking it was like my first Test: happy to get off the mark! We have bowled well this season," Ganguly said after their four-wicket win with four balls to spare. However, he was not entirely happy with their batting display as Delhi Capitals made it too close for comfort in the end.