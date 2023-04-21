IPL 2023: Chennai to host Qualifier 1, Eliminator; Ahmedabad to stage Qualifier 2, final

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs and final, to be held from May 23-28 in Chennai and Ahmedabad.

Qualifier 1, to be played among the top two teams in the points table, will be held on May 23 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It will be followed by the Eliminator, played between third and fourth-ranked teams in the table on May 24 at the same venue.

The playoffs action will then shift to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, who will host Qualifier 2, to be played between the winner of the eliminator and loser of Qualifier 1 on May 26.

The final of IPL 2023, played between winners of Qualifier 1 and 2, will be held on May 28 in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad had also played hosts' to the Qualifier 2 and final of IPL 2022, where Gujarat Titans, led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, made their maiden season of the tournament an unforgettable one by lifting the title at their home ground with a seven-wicket win over Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals.

Pandya led Gujarat from the front with an all-round performance, picking figures of 3/17 in his four overs with the ball and making 34 off 30 balls with the bat, and picked the Player of the Match award in the final.