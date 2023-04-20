Warner in mix for WTC final
MELBOURNE: Veteran opening batter David Warner, not in the best of form, has retained his place in the Australia squad, for the start of the Ashes in England, and is in the mix for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.
Speculation over the 36-year-old Warner’s future in the longest format mounted when he was injured during Australia’s recent tour to India. Warner and three other openers – Usman Khawaja, Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw – were included in the 17-member squad, announced on Wednesday, for the beginning of the five-Test Ashes.
Cricket Australia (CA) said that it would cut down the squad size to 15 for the WTC final, which will be hosted at The Oval in London from June 7. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh was recalled to the Test squad for the first time since 2019 while Todd Murphy was retained as the back-up spin option to Nathan Lyon.
Pat Cummins will return as captain and feature in a bowling group containing just three other specialist pacers – Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland.
SQUAD: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matt Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and David Warner
