IPL 2023: Siraj cleans up PBKS for 150 as RCB registers a facile win

CHENNAI: The Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a clinical win against Punjab Kings as the home team could only score 150, chasing 174.

With the exception of Prabhsimran and Jitesh Sharma, none created an impact in the Punjab chase. Impact player Prabhsimran scored 46 while Jitesh Sharma made 41.

Mohammed Siraj scalped four wickets conceding just 21 runs in his four overs.