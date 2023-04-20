Sports

IPL 2023: DC opts to field against KKR in the rain-hit match

The game will be played for a full 20 overs.
Visual from the toss
Visual from the tossTwitter screengrab - @IPL
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Delhi Capitals has won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in the rain-hit game at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Here are the playing XI of both the sides:

Delhi Capitals: D Warner (c), M Pandey, M Marsh, L Yadav, P Salt (wk), A Khan, A Patel, K Yadav, A Nortje, I Sharma, M Kumar.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Litton Das(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR
DC
IPL 2023

