IPL 2023: DC opts to field against KKR in the rain-hit match

CHENNAI: Delhi Capitals has won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in the rain-hit game at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
The game will be played for a full 20 overs.
Here are the playing XI of both the sides:
Delhi Capitals: D Warner (c), M Pandey, M Marsh, L Yadav, P Salt (wk), A Khan, A Patel, K Yadav, A Nortje, I Sharma, M Kumar.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Litton Das(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
