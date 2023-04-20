IPL 2023: DC bowls out KKR for 127

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals bowled out Kolkata Knight Riders for 127 in their Indian Premier League game on Thursday.

DC bowlers were on their mark after skipper David Warner decided to bowl first.

Ishant Sharma (2/19), Anrich Nortje (2/20), Axar Patel (2/13) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/15) took two wickets each.

For KKR, Jason Roy was the top scorer as the opener laboured to 43 off 39 balls. Andre Russell played a useful unbeaten 38-run cameo towards the end to take his side over the 120-run mark.