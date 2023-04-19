‘This is only the beginning of great things’, appreciations flood Arjun

NEW DELHI: Arjun Tendulkar has impressed the cricket fraternity with his outstanding performance in the final over for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

With 20 runs to defend off the final over, Rohit Sharma handed the ball to Tendulkar to bowl the last over. And the youngster held his nerve, nailed his yorkers, picked up his maiden IPL wicket, that of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and conceded just five runs as SRH were bowled out for 178 and MI sealed the win by 14 runs.

After the 23-year-old's last over heroics, appreciation tweets flooded in as the likes of Virender Sehwag, Ian Bishop, Mohammad Kaif showered their words of praise for the youngsters.

"So happy to see Arjun doing well. @sachin_rt paaji must be a proud father. Arjun's hard work paying off and my blessings that this is only the beginning of great things to come. Well done Arjun!" Sehwag tweeted.

"Arjun Tendulkar today grew in stature. Justified captain's trust by bowling tight final over, held his nerves, took his first IPL wicket. Congrats Paaji, here's wishing a long successful career for Arjun," Kaif said.

Ian Bishop wrote: "That was a superb last over from Arjun Tendulkar. Only his second game but his execution was superb. Good on him."

"Nice to see the Calm approach from young Tendulkar," Irfan Pathan tweeted.

Tendulkar marked his IPL debut on Sunday against Kolkata Knight Riders and returned with figures of 0/17 in his two overs.