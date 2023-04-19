I would like to play for MI or CSK, says Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently participated in a Q&A session on Star Sports, the official television broadcaster of the TATA IPL 2023, using the hashtag #AskStar, where he shared his opinions on various cricketing topics. Gavaskar, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest opening batsmen, was asked to name the players from his era whom he would like to see play in the IPL. Along with this he also revealed the two IPL teams he would like to play for and his reasons for choosing them.

On being asked via #AskStar which team he would like to play for in the IPL, he said "Mumbai Indians, who else? If not, then I would like to play for Chennai Super Kings. Chennai Super Kings for two reasons, firstly, the Chennai owners are passionate about cricket, they have done so much for the sport. Srinivasan sir has done a lot for cricket. And the second big reason would be to sit in the dressing room with MS Dhoni and see how he captains the team." "Is he as calm and composed in the dressing room as he is on the field? Does he lose his cool when someone has dropped a catch or somebody didn't back up a fielder? That's what I would like to know," Gavaskar said.

Sunil Gavaskar was also asked via #AskStar who he would like to see play the IPL from his era. "Look, a batsman I would like to see would be Sandeep Patil, there is only one all-rounder who I would choose - Kapil Dev, for the bowler, I would like to see BS Chandrashekhar play in the T20 format because his bowling action was not suited only for test cricket, but one day cricket and T20 cricket would also be easy for him," Gavaskar said.