Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs

HYDERABAD: Mumbai Indians defeated hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Cameron Green scored a timely half-century to help Mumbai Indians post a challenging 192 for five after being asked to bat.

The home team then kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 178 in 19.5 overs.

Earlier, Green scored an unbeaten 64 off 40 deliveries with the help of six fours and a couple of maximums.

Ishan Kishan (38) and Tilak Varma (37) also provided valuable contributions. Marco Jansen (2/43) snared two wickets for the home team while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/31) and T Natarajan (1/50) took wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians 192 for 5 in 20 overs (Cameron Green 64 not out; Marco Jansen 2/43)

Sunrisers Hyderabad 178 all out in 19.5 overs (Mayank Agarwal 48; Riley Meredith 2/33)