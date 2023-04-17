Rublev clinches Monte Carlo title

MONTE CARLO: Andrey Rublev made the most of Holger Rune’s nerves to win a see-saw Monte Carlo final 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 on Sunday as the Russian’s talent was finally rewarded with a Masters title.

The fifth-seeded Rublev stayed composed when it mattered to eventually run down his 19-year-old opponent and bag the most prestigious title of his career.

Rublev, 25, was 1-4 down in the decider but ground his way back into the contest to prevail on his second match point with an ace. It was Rublev’s third attempt in a Masters final after failing at the final hurdle here in Monte Carlo and in Cincinnati in 2021.

Rune opened up a 4-2 lead in the first set on his second opportunity to break, only for an unforced forehand error to allow Rublev to break right back.

The Russian, however, bowed under pressure in the seventh game as he sent a forehand long to lose his second service game and give Rune the opening set.

After an early exchange of breaks, Rune netted a routine shot to drop serve again before Rublev held for 4-2 in the second set. The Russian then broke to love and levelled the contest on serve as Rune seemed to lose his composure.