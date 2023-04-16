"Players like Prithvi Shaw do not just fall out of trees": Watson

NEW DELHI: Legendary Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has thrown his support for India batter Prithvi Shaw, who has been struggling in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after months of scoring runs in domestic cricket, saying that the young batter is as skilled as any batter in India and should be allowed to make full use of it without any fear of mistake or dismissal. Used as an 'Impact Player' during Delhi Capitals' loss to Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB), Shaw looked cold after not taking to the field during the fielding and was run out for a duck.

He has so far scored just 34 runs in IPL 2023 across five innings and has reached double figures twice. His barren run in IPL could also keep him away from the national side. Shaw had last represented India in an international match in a T20I against Sri Lanka on July 25, 2021. Watson, who is Prithvi's assistant coach at the Capitals, said as quoted by ICC, "The talks with Prithvi has been really just to have the freedom to go out there and trust his skills." "Prithvi is as skilled as any batter in India. The biggest thing for him is to just continue allowing himself to access those skills with no fear about making a mistake or getting out," added Watson.

Prithvi burst onto the scene for India back in 2018, scoring a century on his Test debut against West Indies. He had also led his country to a U19 World Cup win in the same year. Following that, he went on to play all formats for India. He has represented India in five Tests, scoring 339 runs in nine innings at an average of above 42, with a century and two fifties. He has also played six ODIs, scoring 189 runs in six matches at an average of 31.50 with the best score of 49. He has also played one T20I, in which he scored a duck. Watson is keen that Shaw gets a chance to replicate his class and wants those overseeing his game to believe in him and his abilities. "Players like Prithvi do not just fall out of trees. Someone with his skill does not come along that often, and that is why we just want to help him as much as we possibly can to allow him to show the incredible batting skills he has got," said Watson.

"That is the real big reinforcement we are giving him as a coaching group because we all know the skill he has got. When he is batting at his best, he can take down the best bowlers in all conditions," added Watson. DC is at the bottom of the IPL points table, having lost all their five games so far. They will next play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on April 20.