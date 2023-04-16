IPL 2023: RR win toss, opt to bowl against GT

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. While the Rajasthan Royals had beaten the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last match, Gujarat had emerged triumphant against Punjab Kings in a thriller.

Speaking at the time of toss, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said, "We are looking to bowl. Boult is coming in place of Jason Holder. Padikkal is playing if he gets to bat, I am not sure. We'll keep learning about it (impact sub). I'd like to score some runs today." "It has been a belter so far. It's a good toss to lose, don't mind bating or bowling first. For us, it's important how we use it (impact player). We'll use it only when required. Forced change, Vijay Shankar isn't playing. Abhinav comes in for him. It's my home state, lot of love, everyone comes here and supports us, exciting," Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal. Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma.