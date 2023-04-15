Up against RCB, winless Delhi hopes to be fifth time lucky

RCB made a positive start with the ball against LSG, but let Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran take the match away from it with poor execution. The home team will be boosted by the arrival of leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who is expected to walk straight into the starting eleven. In the batting pack, du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell will be eager to extend their good runs – all three score half-centuries against Super Giants.