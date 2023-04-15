Up against RCB, winless Delhi hopes to be fifth time lucky
BENGALURU: Winless in the Indian Premier League 2023 so far, Delhi Capitals will have to fire as a unit if it is to open its account in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, scheduled at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.
The David Warner-led Delhi has endured a poor start to the tournament as it has suffered four defeats on the bounce. Nothing is going right for Capitals and the think-tank, headed by the legendary Ricky Ponting, is struggling to stem the rot.
While veteran opening batter Warner has racked up runs, he has been forced to play a conservative game since none of the other top-order batters are firing – the Australian has 209 runs in his kitty at a not-so-great strike-rate of 114.83.
His opening partner, Prithvi Shaw, has failed to deal with quality pace attacks in the powerplay, contributing just 34 runs in four outings. Besides Warner, only all-rounder Axar Patel has made meaningful contributions with the willow, with his cameos being the only silver lining for the bottom-placed Delhi. Capitals will welcome back Mitchell Marsh, who had travelled to Australia for his wedding.
In the bowling department, overseas pacer Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman were decent against Mumbai Indians, but could not guide their team to glory. The duo will have its task cut out as another belter of a surface awaits the teams in the afternoon fixture.
As for Royal Challengers (eighth on the table with two points), it heads into the match on the back of consecutive defeats, including the last-ball loss to Lucknow Super Giants here. Unable to defend a 200+ score in the previous match, the Faf du Plessis-led Bangalore will be keen to deliver an improved bowling performance, especially in the middle overs.
RCB made a positive start with the ball against LSG, but let Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran take the match away from it with poor execution. The home team will be boosted by the arrival of leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who is expected to walk straight into the starting eleven. In the batting pack, du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell will be eager to extend their good runs – all three score half-centuries against Super Giants.
