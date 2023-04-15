Rublev enters Monte Carlo final
MONTE CARLO: Andrey Rublev moved into his third Masters final after fighting back from a set down in Monte Carlo to beat American Taylor Fritz 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 at the picturesque Court Rainier III on Saturday.
The two have met regularly in Masters tournaments and Fritz had the upper hand with a three-match winning streak against Rublev, but it was the Russian who prevailed in an encounter that was suspended for nearly two hours in the final set due to rain.
“It was really tough against Taylor, to whom I lost three times. Very tough for me mentally to play against him,” fifth seed Rublev told reporters. “But, I started to feel I will have chances. And then we had a great match and I was able to win.”
Fritz started poorly and was broken in the first service game as the American began quizzically at the surface he seemed to have mastered. Fritz quickly found himself 0-2 down and even smashed his racquet in frustration, but he turned things around. He engaged Rublev in long rallies to set up searing winners, levelling the set at 3-3 and then again at 5-5 after the two traded breaks.
Rublev had the opportunity to serve for the set but Fritz converted his fourth consecutive break point to take the opener. But, the Russian was unstoppable in the second set as he fired 11 winners while Fritz lost his range and failed to convert any break points.
Fritz had the upper hand in the third set, getting the crowd on its feet at one stage after winning a gruelling point following a 40-shot rally. But, Rublev hit straight back to level it and then take a 3-2 lead before the rain delay.
Although Fritz saved three match points on serve, Rublev served for the match in the next game to move into the final.
