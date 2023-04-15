Sports

HP pacer Arpit Guleria to replace Mayank Yadav in LSG squad

It is a like-for-like replacement for LSG but the IPL statement did not clarify what exactly the injury was. Guleria joins LSG for Rs 20 lakh.
Representative Image
Representative Image
PTI

MUMBAI: Himachal Pradesh right-arm fast bowler Arpit Guleria will replace injured pacer Mayank Yadav in the Lucknow Super Giants squad for the remainder of the Indian Premier League, the organizers announced on Saturday.

Guleria made his debut in domestic cricket for Himachal Pradesh and currently plays for Services. He has played 15 first-class matches and 12 List A games and has scalped 44 and 11 wickets respectively.

Arpit Guleria
Mayank Yadav
LSG squad
IPL statement
Guleria joins LSG

