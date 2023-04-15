High-ranked seeds collapse at ATP Monte-Carlo Masters
MONTE: Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and third-seeded Daniil Medvedev were upset by their opponents in the ATP Monte-Carlo Masters quarterfinals, as all the top four seeds had failed to reach the last four at the first clay-court Masters tournament of the season.
World no.1 Novak Djokovic and fourth seed Casper Ruud suffered an earlier exit in the round of 16 on Thursday, reports Xinhua.
Two-time defending champion Tsitsipas committed 18 unforced errors in his clash with Taylor Fritz as the Greek had his 12-match winning streak in the tournament snapped by the American 6-2, 6-4 in only 70 minutes.
"I thought my level today was very high. I think I played a very good match. Beating him here gives me a lot of confidence," Fritz said. "It has given me the reassurance I need to know I can play well on clay."
The eighth seed struck 21 winners, and was dominant on serving with 80% points-won for his first serve and 70% for the second, far beyond than that of his rival with 64% and 45%.
It was Fritz's first win against Tsitsipas after losing all their three previous head-to-head encounters. The 25-year-old, chasing his second Masters title, will next face Russia's Andrey Rublev in the semifinals.
"He is a great player and a good friend and I am excited for the match," Fritz said when asked about Rublev. "He is tough."
Fifth-seeded Rublev ended German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff's fairy-tale run to secure a spot in the last four with a 6-1, 7-6(5) win.
Having dispatched 2022 French Open finalist Ruud a day before, Struff has boosted his confidence. Even after losing his first set against Rublev in a one-sided way, the 32-year-old remained patient on court and organised a strong fight-back in the second, during which he hit 17 winners to force a tie-break.
"I was able to show a great level through the match, except some moments where I started to show emotions and started to get negative," Rublev said in his on-court interview. "In the end it was a dramatic match, especially in the second set. But I was able to calm myself down and play a good tie-break and I was lucky to win in straight sets."
The other semifinal will be played between Denmark's Holger Rune and Jannik Sinner of Italy.
Rune defeated the in-form Medvedev 6-3, 6-4 to reach his second Masters semifinals, also improving his record against world top 10 players to 10-8 at the age of only 19.
Seventh seed Sinner knocked out fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 6-2 to secure his third last four appearance in as many Masters events this season.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android