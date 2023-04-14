SRH beat KKR by 23 runs

KOLKATA: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 runs in the IPL here on Friday. Harry Brook smashed an unbeaten 100 off 55 balls as SRH made 228 for 4 in 20 overs. SRH captain Aiden Markram struck 50 off 26 balls.

Andre Russell was the pick of the KKR bowlers with two wickets. KKR made a match of it before falling short at 205 for 7 in 20 overs. Skipper Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh made 75 and 58 not out respectively.

Brief scores: SRH 228/4 in 20 overs (Harry Brooks 100 not out, Aiden Markram 50; Andre Russell 3/22) vs KKR 205/7 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 75, Rinku Singh 58 not ou; Mayank Markande 2/27).