Punjab keen to cut down on dot-ball count against Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Let down by below-par batting in its recent losses, Punjab Kings will want its batters to cut down on the dot-ball count when the team takes on a rampaging Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2023 here on Saturday.
After making a flying start to the season with two successive victories, Punjab, sixth in the standings with four points, suffered back-to-back defeats – against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. Against Titans, Kings played over 50 dot balls, with the usually aggressive Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Sam Curran unable to rotate the strike in the 7-15 over period.
Skipper Shikhar Dhawan, speaking after the GT match, acknowledged that the dot balls cost the team dearly. “We did not put many runs on the board (153). We have to rectify that thing going forward. If you see the number of dot balls, if a team plays so many balls, you end up losing the game,” said Dhawan, who has notched up 233 runs in four innings.
While Dhawan had a rare off-day against Gujarat, his opening partner Prabhsimran Singh was dismissed for a duck in the last two matches. During his 24-ball 36 against GT, Matthew Short gave a glimpse of what can be expected of him.
Left-arm pacers Arshdeep Singh and Curran kept Punjab in the hunt in the last match and would hope to keep going. After being a tad expensive – he conceded 36 runs off his four overs – Kagiso Rabada will eye a better show against Lucknow, which is second on the table with six points from four matches.
Home team Super Giants will be high on confidence, having won its last two matches – against Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. While LSG would want skipper KL Rahul to contribute big, it has seen those around him step up in the hour of need.
While Krunal Pandya took the side over the line against Hyderabad with his all-round performance, middle-order batters Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis sizzled with their blades against Bangalore. If Lucknow manages a win against Punjab at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, it will move to the top of the table, at least for the time being.
