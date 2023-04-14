Sports

IPL 2023: KKR rope in Aarya Desai for remainder of season

Desai represents Gujarat in domestic cricket, has played three first-class matches, having 151 runs against his name.
Aarya Desai
Aarya DesaiIANS
IANS

NEW DELHI: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday brought Aarya Desai on board for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Desai represents Gujarat in domestic cricket, has played three first-class matches, having 151 runs against his name.

He joined KKR for INR 20 Lakh.

After losing their first game of IPL 2023 against Punjab Kings, KKR registered back to back wins against RCB and Gujarat Giants.

The Nitish Rana led side will look to continue their winning momentum against SRH.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

gujarat
Indian Premier League
Kolkata Knight Riders
Gujarat Giants
Aarya Desai

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in