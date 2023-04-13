Vignesh shines in New Star CC’s win

CHENNAI: D Vignesh (5/32) bagged a five-wicket haul as New Star CC defeated Siga College of Management and Computer Science by six wickets in the TNCA Villupuram DCA League Third Division match that was hosted recently.
BRIEF SCORES: First Division: Sunny Sachin CC 179/7 in 25 overs (VS Tamizh Dasan 52*, E Vasanthkumar 27, S Raghu 26, S Anbazhagan 3/22) lost to Captain CC 182/8 in 24.3 overs (J Nazar 85, S Anbazhagan 32); Sakthi CC 63 in 15.3 overs (P Karthick 4/7) lost to Friends CC 67/3 in 7.1 overs (V Ezhilarasan 32*).
Third Division: Surya GOI 139 in 24.4 overs (S Saravanan 30, A Dhanush 25) lost to Sachin Brothers CC 142/3 in 12.2 overs (S Balraj 85*); Village Star CC 197/6 in 25 overs (S Velmurugan 54*, K Athiyaman 37, RS Bhardwaj 35) bt VRS Engineering College 134 in 22.4 overs (A Kumar 40, S Parthiban 4/13, RS Bhardwaj 3/18, N Anand 3/35); Siga College of Management and Computer Science 77 in 16.3 overs (D Vignesh 5/32) lost to New Star CC 78/4 in 7 overs (K Suriya 59)
