Vignesh shines in New Star CC’s win

BRIEF SCORES: First Division: Sunny Sachin CC 179/7 in 25 overs (VS Tamizh Dasan 52*, E Vasanthkumar 27, S Raghu 26, S Anbazhagan 3/22) lost to Captain CC 182/8 in 24.3 overs (J Nazar 85, S Anbazhagan 32); Sakthi CC 63 in 15.3 overs (P Karthick 4/7) lost to Friends CC 67/3 in 7.1 overs (V Ezhilarasan 32*).

Third Division: Surya GOI 139 in 24.4 overs (S Saravanan 30, A Dhanush 25) lost to Sachin Brothers CC 142/3 in 12.2 overs (S Balraj 85*); Village Star CC 197/6 in 25 overs (S Velmurugan 54*, K Athiyaman 37, RS Bhardwaj 35) bt VRS Engineering College 134 in 22.4 overs (A Kumar 40, S Parthiban 4/13, RS Bhardwaj 3/18, N Anand 3/35); Siga College of Management and Computer Science 77 in 16.3 overs (D Vignesh 5/32) lost to New Star CC 78/4 in 7 overs (K Suriya 59)