Selection for Kanyakumari U-19, U-16 teams on Sunday

CHENNAI: The Kanyakumari DCA will conduct selection for its Under-19 and Under-16 teams, which will compete in TNCA inter-district tournaments in the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

The trials will be held at the ST Hindu College in Nagercoil on Sunday (April 16). While the Under-19 selection will begin at 6:30 am, the Under-16 trials will start at 9 am.

Those born on or after 01.09.2004 will be eligible for the Under-19 selection while those born on or after 01.09.2007 will be eligible for the Under-16 trails. For further details, interested candidates can contact the following mobile number: 9944496677 (N Arunraj).