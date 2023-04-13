Sports

IPL 2023: Players to watch out for in PBKS & GT battle

(From L to R) Hardik Pandya; Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan
(From L to R) Hardik Pandya; Shubman Gill and Shikhar DhawanIPL
ANI

NEW DELHI: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 18th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament today in Mohali.

There are many watch-out players on both the side, have a look at a few of them:

Shikhar Dhawan (Punjab Kings)

Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar DhawanBCCI/IPL

Shikhar Dhawan is in phenomenal form in this year's IPL. In the last match, he missed his T-20 century by just one run, scoring 99 unbeaten agaisnt Sunrisers Hyderabad. So far, he has scored 225 runs in 3 matches with a strike rate of 149.01. He is currenlty holding the Orange cap as well.

Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans)

Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill

Shubman displyed his class in the very first match of Gujarat titans where he had played a knock of 63 runs in 36 balls. He would try to hit from the first ball in the match against PBKS. He has bagged 116 runs in 3 matches.

Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings)

Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep SinghBCCI

The Left arm pacer is leading his team in the bowling unit. he got 6 wickets in 3 matches with an average of 13.44. His best spell is 3/19 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Hardik Pandya (Gujarat Titans)

Hardik Pandya
Hardik PandyaIPL

Fans are waiting for Hardik after he missed the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders. He has not performed to the expectations therefore, he would look to give his best in this match. In two innings, he has scored just 13 runs and zero wickets.

Liam Livingstone (Punjab Kings)

Liam Livingstone
Liam LivingstoneIPL

Liam is likely play match against GT as he has joined his squad. Livingstone had a great campaign for PBKS in IPL 2022. In 14 matches, he scored 437 runs at an average of 36.41 and a massive strike rate of 182.08.

Dasun Shanaka (Gujarat Titans)

Dasun Shanaka
Dasun ShanakaAFP

This the debut season for Sri Lanka's all-rounder Dasun Shanaka. He can be used an all-rounder in the team.

Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans)

Rashid Khan
Rashid KhanIPL

Rashid Khan would be boosted up by taking first IPL hat-trick in the match agaisnt Kolkata Knight Riders. he has bagged 8 wickets in 3 matches with an average of 11.75.

Prabhsimran Singh (Punjab Kings)

Prabhsimran Singh
Prabhsimran SinghIPL

Prabhsimran has given some valuable knocks in the end of the innings. He has scored 83 runs in 3 matches with best knock of 60.

