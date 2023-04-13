GT beat PBKS by six wickets in IPL

MOHALI: Defending champions Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by six wickets to return to winning ways in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

Opting to bowl, GT restricted PBKS to 153 for eight and then rode on Shubman Gill's 49-ball 67 to cross the target with a ball to spare. Earlier, Matthew Short top-scored for PBKS with a 24-ball 36.

Towards the end, Sam Curran (22) and M Shahrukh Khan (22) played some big shots to take PBKS past the 150-run mark.

For GT, debutant Mohit Sharma (2/18), Rashid Khan (1/26), Alzarri Joseph (1/32), Mohammed Shami (1/44) and Josh Little (1/31) picked up the wickets.

Besides Gill, Wriddhiman Saha made a 19-ball 30 for GT.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings: 153 for 8 in 20 overs (Matthew Short 36; Mohit Sharma 2/18). Gujarat Titans: 154 for 4 in 19.5 overs (Shubman Gill 67, Wriddhiman Saha 30; Harpreet Brar 1/20).